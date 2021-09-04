ABBA is displaying their digital copies, which will be staged to replace them during their world tour

On the group’s official Instagram account on September 4th Appeared Incarnations of each of the APPA singles. In digital copies, they appear to be 30-35 years old, wearing overlays with fluorescent lights.

“Look at the digital incarnations of Agneta, Bjorn, Penny and Annie-Fried at the ABBA Voyage concert” reads the photo caption.

A few days ago, during a special stream on their YouTube channel, the musicians SaidThe Future World Tour, starting in London on May 22, 2022, will take place in an unusual format. Instead of live ABBA solo songs, there will be digital copies of them on a platform called “AVBATars”.

Famous Hollywood director and creator of the Star Wars movie George Lucas was involved in creating virtual artists.

Video

A video posted on ABBA’s official YouTube channel shows how 3D copies of the band’s singers were created. Video: AVVA / YouTube