Several police officers were injured in a clash against vaccines in London

Anti-Vasin – Police officers were injured during an argument with this Friday, September 3rd Vaccine antagonists When did it happen in London Government Decide whether to extend the Covit-19 vaccine to 12-15 years of age.
As you can see in the video above, Protesters tried to break into the building at the Pharmaceuticals and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) located in the Canary Wharf district (east) in the afternoon. MHRA may or may not approve various vaccines against Covid 19.
The London Police, Med said, had appointed “several officers” to “guard the entrance” to the building. The group of protesters then moved to another part of London, south of Kensington (west), Med explained on Twitter. “Several protesters turned violent towards the police. Four of our officers were injured in the clash,” police tweeted, denouncing the “unacceptable” facts.
“A group of protesters are gathering around St. Paul’s and Patternostar Square. We have officers. Updates must be followed.”
On August 23, several dozen protesters opposed the Govt Vaccine campaign IDN headquarters forced a building in London to produce ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 TV news. 16-17 years old.
Vaccination against Covid 19 is not mandatory in the UK, where more than 133,000 people have died with Covid 19. Immunization resistance is very low in the country and about 90% of adults have received at least one dose.
See also The Huff Post: Tensions erupt in London over control and vaccination passport