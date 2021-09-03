Several police officers were injured in a clash against vaccines in London

Anti-Vasin – Police officers were injured during an argument with this Friday, September 3rd Vaccine antagonists When did it happen in London Government Decide whether to extend the Covit-19 vaccine to 12-15 years of age.

As you can see in the video above, Protesters tried to break into the building at the Pharmaceuticals and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) located in the Canary Wharf district (east) in the afternoon. MHRA may or may not approve various vaccines against Covid 19.

The London Police, Med said, had appointed “several officers” to “guard the entrance” to the building. The group of protesters then moved to another part of London, south of Kensington (west), Med explained on Twitter. “Several protesters turned violent towards the police. Four of our officers were injured in the clash,” police tweeted, denouncing the “unacceptable” facts.