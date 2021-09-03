MLB at a glance: 23 league teams 85% vaccinated | Ida causes havoc in Bridgewater

23 League teams 85% vaccinated
It remains to be seen if the other seven will be there before the playoffs begin.
Good decision to make
Kansas City Royals GM Atalberto Montesi offers an update on the change in position.
The end of a season he will never forget
Derek Jetter looks back as he experienced the events of September 11th.
Jetter wants to be remembered as a Yankees player during the inauguration ceremony.
Ida causes havoc in Bridgewater
The Minor League ground has been completely flooded due to heavy rains over the past few days.
A hectic winter in Seattle
The Commander-in-Chief of the Navy confirms that his team is preparing for a bustling office.
Mike Shield was satisfied with the job of his first commander
He is considered one of the key players in the Cardinals offense this season.