Home Sports In 2017, Joel Emboide’s ugly prophecy about the Sixers

In 2017, Joel Emboide’s ugly prophecy about the Sixers

Sep 03, 2021 0 Comments
La véritable hécatombe qui touche les Sixers NBA

Amid the turmoil in the Ben Simmons case, the Sixers are now facing a much worse situation. Joel Empit should look at this in particular With great concern … in fact, a few years ago such a situation was predicted!

It seems unlikely that Ben Simmons will be a Billy player for long. The Australian, who was maneuvered from all sides after his poor playoffs, was in the hot seat for a while, He has officially demanded to relinquish his rights. The end of a promising couple, but failed Joel Empit.

The whole drama surrounding the issue has greatly annoyed the process, Who violently attacked fans long ago. All we can say is that it did not rain in Pennsylvania … in fact, The third vote for the MVP was wiped out in its proper form following his announcement. Suffice it to say that Cameroon did not have a good time …

This should have made him even more anxious since he had predicted such a situation in the past. During the interview with ESPNIn 2017, he questioned his future relationship with Simmons and Marcelle Fulds, who were newly drafted in the first place. He immediately supported group sentiment in order to avoid tension following external interventions:

I think the main thing we need to do above all else is to be together, because it seems to me that there will be a certain kind of situation where people will say who is the best between the three of us. How we create section.

Four years ago, Empit really feared that a crowd of big players in Billy would face such a catastrophe. Fulds is now not particularly mistaken when it comes to Magic and Simmons … especially at the time, when he bluntly referred to a similar situation in Thunder:

I saw what happened in Oklahoma City James Horton, Russell Westbrook And Kevin Durant I don’t want that to happen here.

If the case of the Sixers differs from that of the OKC, it is clear that their results are very similar. Anyway, in the coming weeks, we don’t want to be the owner. The atmosphere does not have to be particularly happy …

READ  Belmont Park is the perfect place for a New York sports restart

In early 2017, Joel Empit expressed his fears about the Philadelphia group’s eruption. Four years later, his nightmares are coming true …

You May Also Like

The best quarters in NFL history

The best quarters in NFL history

Luke White wants to get more playing time

Luke White wants to get more playing time

Dwyane Wade a fait passer un message à Rudy Gobert

Twain Wade sends a message to Rudy Cobert, who is visiting Paris!

La superstar NBA des Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul, attentive face au conseil folklorique proposé par Nick Young

“They banned your trade because it’s going to destroy the league for 10 years”

The Saints moved to Jacksonville for Week 1

The Saints moved to Jacksonville for Week 1

MLB at a glance: Victor Robles downgraded to AAA Teleno Tshields Jr. changes address again

MLB at a glance: Victor Robles downgraded to AAA Teleno Tshields Jr. changes address again

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *