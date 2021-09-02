Samsung has introduced the world’s first 200MP camera sensor

200 MP

The 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor measures 1 / 1.22 inches, with a pixel size of 0.64μm. Based on the ability to analyze ambient light, Samsung’s new chameleon technology can automatically switch between full resolution images, 4-pixel interpolation (2 x 2) or 16-pixel interpolation (4 x 2 pixels). Photo quality.

ISOCELL HP1 is the first sensor to support interpolation up to 16 pixels

In 4-pixel interpolation mode, the resulting image has a resolution of 50MP with a resolution of 1.2MPµ pixels. As for the 16-pixel interpolation mode, the ISOCELL HP1 produces 12.5MP resolution, 2.65μm pixel-sized images. This sensor also supports 8K 30FPS or 4K 120FPS video recording without excessive cropping. However, Samsung has not released any autofocus technology used in this sensor.

In addition to the ISOCELL HP1 200MP, Samsung also introduced a new ISOCELL GN5 sensor. It is the world’s first 50MP sensor with dual pixel pro focusing technology that can focus in any direction. The sensor supports 1 / 1.57-inch, 1μm pixel size, 4-pixel interpolation (2 x 2) and produces high quality 12.5MP images in low light environments. In addition, ISOCELL GN5 also supports Deep Trench Isolation (FDTI) technology, which allows it to capture as much light as possible per pixel while minimizing image noise. The GN5 also supports 8K 30FPS or 4K 120FPS video recording.

Both of Samsung’s new ISOCELL sensors are now ready for commercialization. We will see high-end smartphones equipped with new sensors early next year.