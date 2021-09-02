GM, plagued by chip shortages, was forced to cut production in North America

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors said on Thursday it would cut production at several assembly plants across North America in September due to a global semiconductor shortage, especially its trucks and SUVs (sports utility vehicles).

Next week, Ford Wayne, the largest automaker in the United States, will stop production at its factories in Silo, Indiana and Mexico.

In total, GM will cut production at eight assembly plants in North America.

(Reported by David Shepherdson; French edition edited by Jean-Michel Bellot, All Mridzanian)