Home Top News GM, plagued by chip shortages, was forced to cut production in North America

GM, plagued by chip shortages, was forced to cut production in North America

Sep 02, 2021 0 Comments
FRAPPÉ PAR LA PÉNURIE DE PUCES, GM CONTRAINT DE RÉDUIRE SA PRODUCTION EN AMÉRIQUE DU NORD

By

Reuters

09/02/2021 at 3:26 pm

Read for 1 minute

General Motors on Thursday announced in September that it would cut production at several assembly plants in North America. / File Photo / REUTERS / Rebecca Cook


Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors said on Thursday it would cut production at several assembly plants across North America in September due to a global semiconductor shortage, especially its trucks and SUVs (sports utility vehicles).

Next week, Ford Wayne, the largest automaker in the United States, will stop production at its factories in Silo, Indiana and Mexico.

In total, GM will cut production at eight assembly plants in North America.

(Reported by David Shepherdson; French edition edited by Jean-Michel Bellot, All Mridzanian)

READ  London and a part of the UK with high caution

You May Also Like

Govt-19: In Australia, Melbourne's prison term was extended by seven days

Covid 19: In Australia, Melbourne’s prison term was extended by seven days

France News Live

Come to America, but still wait in France

Unique, and Creative Academic Level Essay Writing Help & Support Online Accessibility

Australia, Portugal ... these countries are returning to restrictions on delta variation

Australia, Portugal … these countries are returning to restrictions on delta variation

Une longue queue de personnes qui attendent d'être vaccinées à Melbourne.

Australia is vaccinated and abandons its zero Govt strategy

Sidney est désertée au début d

The delta variability is increasing in Australia

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *