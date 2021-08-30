The five largest cities in Britain after London

With a population of over 8.9 million, London is the largest city in the United Kingdom. But did you know the five largest cities in Great Britain after the capital?

1. Birmingham:

The second most populous city in the United Kingdom has a population of approximately 1,141,400, according to the 2018 estimate. Birmingham, nicknamed the “Workshop of the World” or “City of a Thousand Industries” during the Industrial Revolution, is now a major economic center in the United Kingdom, but is also the fourth most visited city by tourists.

2. Glasgow:

Formerly considered the “Second City of the British Empire”, Glasgow is the largest city in Scotland and the 3rd largest city in the United Kingdom, after the capital, Edinburgh. Its population in 2011 was estimated at nearly 600,000. A coveted number, but not compared to the 1,088,000 million people registered between 1931 and 1939 … a city is unfortunately losing land.

3. Manchester:

With 545,500 mangoes in 2017, Manchester is the fourth largest city in the United Kingdom. The city shines with its economic, cultural and historical significance. Football fans are also familiar with Manchester’s famous Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester United’s famous “Dream of Dreams” and the rival Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

4. Edinburgh:

The Scottish capital had a population of 512,000 in 2016. It is the second largest economic capital of the United Kingdom, behind London, but the second most visited city. The people of Edinburgh and Edinburgh, famous for its castle, can take pride in running the Scottish Parliament since its re-establishment in 1999.

5. Liverpool:

Founded in 1207, Mercedes is the 6th most populous city in the United Kingdom with a population of 491,500 in 2017. Liverpool is still the birthplace of the Beatles and the home of Liverpool FC and its legends. This is an accent, scows, thanks we recognize scouts from Liverpool.

