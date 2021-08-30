Home Top News Australia wants to regulate Apple Bay and similar services

Australia wants to regulate Apple Bay and similar services

Aug 30, 2021 0 Comments
Apple Pay TPE Francais

Australia has Apple Bay, Google Pay and other payment services in its view. The country is trying to regulate them as the services in question are currently very free.

“Finally, if we do nothing to reform the current structure, only Silicon Valley will determine the future of our tariff system, which is an important part of our economic infrastructure.” Said Josh Friedenberg, Australian Minister of Finance.

A report commissioned by the Australian government on digital payment systems has made a number of recommendations, one of which recommends the active control of Apple Pay and other similar payment services.

Under current Australian law, Apple Pay is not considered a payment system and is excluded from the terms of payment. Apple Pay’s classification as a payment system will clarify the regulatory status of digital wallets in Australia and allow the government to openly appoint large technology companies as payment providers. Other recommendations are aimed at establishing a strategy for the country’s full payment environment with a single and integrated framework.

There is currently no information on Australia’s regulatory implementation date related to Apple Bay and the rest. Apple, Google and others did not react. It will also be interesting to see what really changes for Australians on a daily basis.

READ  Kamala Harris urges Democrats to vote irrespective of hurdles on 3rd night time of conference

You May Also Like

Une magnifique rue de Manchester avec un bâtiment en briques

The five largest cities in Britain after London

London denies delay in casting

London denies delay in casting

Compaqnock. Wander in Africa and South America

Compaqnock. Wander in Africa and South America

What is this strange dragon-like dinosaur found in Australia? - West-France evening edition

What is this strange dragon-like dinosaur found in Australia? – West-France evening edition

A satanic ritual was broadcast for a few seconds during television news

A satanic ritual was broadcast for a few seconds during television news

A large white shark walks towards a person on a paddle board, a fisherman filming the scene

A large white shark walks towards a person on a paddle board, a fisherman filming the scene

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *