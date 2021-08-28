Home World North Island of the world: Near Greenland, scientists have made an accidental discovery

North Island of the world: Near Greenland, scientists have made an accidental discovery

Aug 28, 2021 0 Comments
Найпівнічніший острів у світі: біля Гренландії науковці зробили випадкове відкриття - 24 Канал

The island, found near Greenland, is 30 to 60 meters wide and 4 meters above sea level. The Arctic region of Greenland belongs to Denmark.

Interesting Researchers have discovered a 70 million year old tortoise embryo

Scientists have accidentally discovered a new island

The accidental discovery was made during a Danish-Swedish expedition led by Morton Rush of the University of Copenhagen. According to him, the group had previously been to the island of Otak, which was previously called the North of the world.

They planned to search for new creatures on the island, adapting to life in extreme conditions,
Rush said.

The scientist stressed that 6 researchers participated in this journey. They reached the island by small helicopter.


Odak coordinates were not found, so they began to look nearby / Morton Rush Photo from Facebook

The map was not entirely accurate, so when the team reached the position where Odak was supposed to be, they did not find him. Then they began to search for a nearby island and a few minutes later landed in a swamp with nothing growing.

“After a trip with experts and many discussions on this topic, we realized that we had accidentally discovered an island in the north of the world,” Rush added.

The island got a name

The researcher stressed that from a scientific point of view, the discovery was not very significant. However, from a personal point of view, “it’s fun to be in the top 6 most polluted shoes on earth in the north of the world.”

Scientists have already come up with a name for the recently discovered area. The island is planned to be called Querceton Avonnerlek, meaning “the island north of Greenland”. This finding may be the result of a strong storm and will only last until the next weather.

READ  Russian documents show Putin intervening to make Trump president of the United States

Interesting research: Recent news

  • Scientists can create a laser Protect from lightning. The laser “thread” from the negatively charged ions allows the foot to move elsewhere.
  • Scientists have discovered a fossil Sword brain. The age of the invention reaches 310 million years.
  • American researchers have discovered the real heroes of the cartoon series in the Atlantic Ocean Bob and Patrick Sponge. The marine life was found at a depth of 2 thousand meters.

You May Also Like

Siloviki visits Lindemann, leader of the Rammstein group in Russia - Media / Gordon

Siloviki visits Lindemann, leader of the Rammstein group in Russia – Media / Gordon

In Ukraine, they told Zhelensky about the final warning: Ukraine: Former Soviet Union: Lenta.ru

In Ukraine, they told Zhelensky about the final warning: Ukraine: Former Soviet Union: Lenta.ru

Lil Klein in court after the attack

Lil Klein in court after the attack

Canada suspends Afghanistan evacuation as deadline approaches

Canada suspends Afghanistan evacuation as deadline approaches

Detectan variante Lambda de Covid-19 en Colima

Lampta variant of Govit-19 was found in Colima

La Policía haitiana libera a dos dominicanos secuestrados horas antes

Haitian police release two abducted Dominicans

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *