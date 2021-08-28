Home World In Ukraine, they told Zhelensky about the final warning: Ukraine: Former Soviet Union: Lenta.ru

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky, German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a final warning to Donbass. It was broadcast on the Nash TV channel by Verkhovna Rada Evgeni Murav. RIA Novosti.

According to him, the German politician agreed with the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. Whether Gelensky agrees to the proposed terms will determine his visit to Washington next week. “If Gelensky agrees with the world on Ukraine, it will be implemented during the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States. If he has any alternatives, the meeting will not take place,” he said.

Murav explained that there is a kind of “unified decision on Ukraine” that is associated with Kiev’s failure to fulfill its obligations to resolve the conflict in the Donbass. Therefore, he pointed out that Ukraine has not implemented the agreements reached during the Normandy Four Heads of State Summit in Paris in 2019.

August 26, Russia’s Representative to the Tripartite Communications Commission (DCG) Boris Kryslov SaidThe Ukrainian delegation disrupted the meeting on Donbass. According to him, Kiev refused to talk in person, the pre-epidemic form, for which not only Moscow, but Donetsk, Lukansk and OSCE. In addition, Krislov accused the representatives of Ukraine of disrupting the meeting of the Humanitarian Subcommittee, during which they demanded that the organization of the participants be changed from Donbass. The diplomat called the incident a “clown”, which was forced to intervene by the OSCE coordinator who stopped the talks.

Former Ukrainian leader In comparison With the Berlin Wall, Donbass and Russia advised locals to leave the region because it would “never be Russian” and would soon return to Kiev’s control.

