The first James Bond premiere in London with Daniel Craig

Finally, fans around the world may soon put an end to their wait: after more than twelve months of postponing the event, the first screening of No Time to Die will take place in London next month.

In the owner’s 25th installment, Daniel Craig will play the quietly retired James Bond in Jamaica, as usual, until the inherent chaos of his career catches up with him. French actress Leah Sedax, Madeleine Swann, will once again be one of the James Bond women.

One of the writers was none other than Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the famous writer Progressive and Off Series Flyback and Killing Eve. A certain revival is expected in the conversations.

The fact that he was the second British actor to play Her Majesty’s favorite secret agent was confirmed by his first appearance on September 28 in Saga. Royal Albert Hall in London. The film will then be released in theaters on the 30th.

“The world premiere for #NoTimeToDie will take place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the @RoyalAlbertHall in London. Producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and director Gary Joji Fukunaka join Daniel Craig on the red carpet.”