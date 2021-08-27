Home Top News Data protection: London wants its own law after Brexit

Data protection: London wants its own law after Brexit

Aug 27, 2021 0 Comments
Le règlement européen sur la protection des données (RGPD), en vigueur depuis 2018, a pour objectif de redonner aux utilisateurs la main sur la collecte de leurs données.

After Brexit, the UK wants to exempt itself from European data protection regulations. Culture Minister Oliver Dowden presented key lines of a reform in the “Telegraph” columns on Thursday, which could lead to a growing rift between British law. Public Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) The European Union has been in force since 2018, with the aim of giving users back control over their data collection.

Using the usual ‘Brexitters’ rhetoric, he describes the project as one with Oliver Dowd. “Great Rewards” Assuming that “leave” resulted in European regulation “unnecessary bureaucracy and checkboxes”. He condemns the weighty restrictions on small businesses. “You can’t expect this from a small family business and a big social network,” he explains.

Collecting cookies

The Minister advises that the UK may stop asking for approval banners in the collection of cookies that appear when loading the website. Without making it clear what will change this logic, the British government “wants a regime that is more ambitious, favorable to growth and innovation, but always supported by credible standards of personal life security”. With this in mind, the Ministry has initiated a consultation with experts.

By amending its data protection laws, the UK is touching on something that users love. Aware of this risk, technology companies want a structure that is secure. “This new path must have public confidence,” said Matthew Evans, TechUK’s Marketing Director.

Unfair competition

While the European Commission will closely monitor this reform, the United Kingdom has not created an unfair competition at the gates of Europe. The data issues that crystallized this fear were at the center of the Brexit debate.

READ  In London, a meeting preparing for COP26

At the end of June, London reached a balance agreement with the European Union, which is crucial for data transfer between companies in different countries. Without such an agreement, navigation, news and online banking services would have to face higher costs. If the British test for deregulation is too strong, The EU has warned that the deal could be called into question. Only data sent by countries whose rules are recognized as “adequate” by the European Services can be transferred to the EU.

Meanwhile, the UK has announced its intention to sign sharing agreements with other countries, including the US, Australia and Korea. A new data protection commissioner, John Edwards, will be in charge of supporting these projects.

