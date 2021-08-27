Home World Canada suspends Afghanistan evacuation as deadline approaches

Canada suspends Afghanistan evacuation as deadline approaches

Aug 27, 2021 0 Comments
Canada suspends Afghanistan evacuation as deadline approaches

Canada Exhausts throughout AcceptanceThe Canadian general said at the airport on Thursday that it was a dramatic Western effort to help people escape Taliban control before a full U.S. withdrawal countdown.

The country’s outgoing commander-in-chief, General Wayne Air, said the last departure plane had taken off and most of the Canadian soldiers had left. Air said the Allies should leave before the Americans finish their work. Canadian military planes evacuated about 3,700 people.

The fact that the airport perimeter wall is closed is on the ground. The Taliban tightened the noose. It is very difficult for anyone to pass at this time, ”Iyer said.

Hundreds of people gathered near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport aircraft around the perimeter of Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan.
(AFP)

Afghanistan blasts: 4 US sailors killed, others injured in Kabul airport blast, officials say

“At this point all of our allies have stopped personnel rescue operations, in my opinion.”

At the insistence of the Taliban, US President Joe Biden said he would meet his August 31 deadline, pushing for an already dangerous Kabul flight to evacuate as many people as possible in the next few days.

“We stayed in Afghanistan as long as possible. We were the last to stop the evictions,” Iyer said. “We want to stay longer and save everyone who is most eager to leave. We are not really breaking heart, but the conditions on the ground are deteriorating rapidly.

Biden believed in the explosions in Afghanistan; Press briefings, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister postponed

READ  Turkey - In Cyprus, Erdogan is pushing for a two-state solution

The Canadian and European allies pressed for more time but lost the argument, in fact the last U.S. troops were forced to end their evacuations two days before their departure.

Iyer said the helplessness and guilt that comes with having to leave people can be overwhelming.

“I have received emails from people I have worked with on my tours in Afghanistan, whether they are leaving or their family. Calls and photos of families in the horrific circumstances that come with them hurt my heart.

The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were ousted in a US-led invasion following the September 11 attacks. Their return to power prompted many to flee Afghanistan, fearing retaliation from the militants or a return to the brutal rule they imposed during the country’s last regime.

Click here for the Fox News app

Canada is one of several countries involved in the evacuation of Taliban retaliators from Kabul airport. There are currently more than 1,000 refugees in Canada. Canada plans to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees.

“The last Canadian evacuation plane left Kabul,” Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino wrote on Twitter. “The majority are Afghan refugees looking for new life in Canada. More than a thousand have arrived and we will be more than welcome in the coming days and weeks.

You May Also Like

Detectan variante Lambda de Covid-19 en Colima

Lampta variant of Govit-19 was found in Colima

La Policía haitiana libera a dos dominicanos secuestrados horas antes

Haitian police release two abducted Dominicans

Biden confirms US withdrawal from Afghanistan before August 31

Biden confirms US withdrawal from Afghanistan before August 31

Iranian prison surveillance cameras show videos of prisoners being hacked and mistreated

Iranian prison surveillance cameras show videos of prisoners being hacked and mistreated

MONTENEGRINS lied since Friday morning and had no intention of getting them! The previous record of the competition in Bluesin is very good (video)

MONTENEGRINS lied since Friday morning and had no intention of getting them! The previous record of the competition in Bluesin is very good (video)

In Ukraine, they named two key brakes for the country's development: Ukraine: Former Soviet Union: Lenta.ru

In Ukraine, they named two key brakes for the country’s development: Ukraine: Former Soviet Union: Lenta.ru

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *