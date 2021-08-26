Google is set to deliver its 100,000th set of Thai company drones

Drones, a subsidiary of the American company Alphabet, are set to deliver their hundred thousandth set.

The wing, known as the Wing, is currently shipped only to Australia. Drone delivery trials are currently underway in the United States and Finland as the company plans to expand to these two countries.

Unlike Google, Alphabet’s subsidiary, there is no charge for parcel delivery. According to the company, 100,000 deliveries are related to products paid for by customers. There is no charge for tests. Departing from a dense hub near the city of Brisbane in eastern Australia, the company delivered 4,500 packages a week in August.

More efficient than the van

According to Wing, parcel delivery by drones will be significantly more effective in the future than delivery by van. “We are very confident about our ability to deliver this service over time at a lower cost than traditionally nationwide distribution,” a spokesman said.

However, drones can take years to completely replace conventional parcel dispensers. Currently, they can only carry parcels weighing 1.5 kilograms over a distance of about ten kilometers.

Wing did not want to reveal how many packages are being delivered to the United States. The company currently has a site reserved for testing in Virginia. For this purpose, Wing has previously obtained approval from the FAA of the U.S. Aviation Authority. In the United States, we are still working on regulations related to the use of drones.

