WhatsApp | If the palms together emoji | Palms together | பொருள் | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | Trick | Training | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Game-game

Share This is one of the applications that always keeps us together even when we are far away. Also, you can interact with various functions in this processor so that you can always connect with anyone you want, be it your family member, siblings, cousins, uncles, nephews and partner or co-workers.

In the latest version Share Added a tool that allows you to view the photos and videos you send only once, with your authentication, which instantly causes self-destruction and prevents the recipient from storing the contact on their cell phone.

We also find other nice elements like emojis in use: Currently there are over 500 emojis in use, including animals, objects, industries and so on.

But there is one thing that is particularly noteworthy: it connects the two palms together. Do you know what they are saying? Share ? Could this be a simulation of a book? Here we tell you.

Emoji on WhatsApp is what two palms do

As you can see, there are many hands Share . You can choose a skin color similar to yours to indicate that you are making that movement with your 5 fingers at that point in the conversation.

But if two palms are together it is something that attracts particular attention. Not because they have a different shape, but because of how they are interpreted. If you think this is a book, you are wrong.

Find out the meaning of two palms on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

According to the portal Emojipedia , The website responsible for compiling all the emojis added to Unicode, is a gesture used by followers of Islam when both palms pray together. You can also use this to ask for money.

Palms together Approved in part Unicode 10.0 In 2017 and added Emoji 5.0 In 2017.

Problems with WhatsApp? Do you want to report it? If you have any problem, you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can make the same request from your iPhone through the dedicated service for iOS.