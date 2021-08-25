Science: The Future & Science: News: The Hankior

View of the imaginary plain taken by the Chinese Mars rover Kowloon. Presented by China’s National Paradise Port

China’s first Mars rover Tianyuan-1’s ground rover ‘Kowlong’ has completed its three-month inspection period and entered into an extended mission. Kowloon, which landed on Mars on May 15, celebrated its 90th landing on August 15, according to China’s National Aviation Authority (CNSA). A day on Mars is about 24 hours and 40 minutes, so 90 days on Mars is 92 days on Earth. The Kowloon traveled 889 meters in 90 days after landing on the fantasy plain, the largest plateau on Mars. According to China Hangzhou Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd. (CASC), the Kowloon continued to move thereafter, surpassing the overall travel distance of 1,000 meters on the 23rd, the 100th day of landing.

Travel route to Kowloon. The red star indicates the landing site.

Meanwhile, Kowloon is engaged in activities such as taking selfies, taking photos, analyzing the landscape, and observing geography and weather. The Kowloon is equipped with six scientific instruments for this purpose: a camera, radar, magnetic field detection and ion analyzer. The data that these devices have sent to Earth so far is 10 gigabytes (GB). The Tianyuan-1 orbiter, which orbits Mars, once crossed the Kowloon once a day to receive data and send it back to Earth.

Landing area of ​​the Kowloon (red dot). Supplied with screws

_______

Head south until you reach the shore

All the scientific equipment in the Kowloon is now operating normally, the national port and paradise said, and it will move further south to reach the area believed to be the shores of the ancient sea. The 3,300 km long imaginary plain was the ocean billions of years ago, and a large amount of ice is still estimated to be on land. “We hope that with the data sent by the Kowloon we will find evidence that there was an ancient sea in the imaginary plains,” Liu Jianjun, chief designer of the Dianyuan-1 land use system, told Chinese media.

Traces of Kowloon’s movement are clearly visible. Presented by China’s National Paradise Port

_______

The ‘Solar Union’ which comes once in two years … 50 days in a safe manner

The Kowloon and Orbit Rover will enter safely from mid-September to the end of October. This is because during this period, the connection between the Earth and Mars is impossible due to the ‘solar bond’ between the Earth and Mars in a straight line with the Sun. During solar bonding, charge particles emitted from the sun disrupt radio waves, disrupting communication between Earth and Mars. Solar bonding occurs every two years. For the same reason, NASA’s eager and diligent rovers cut off contact with Earth from October 2 to 14 and begin autonomous operations.

Selfie of Kowloon and Launder. I put the camera 10 meters in front and went to take the picture again. Chinese National Port Paradise

When the Kowloon exits 50 day safe mode, it moves one mile (1.6 km) towards the reduced home terrain. An official from National Harbor and Paradise said, “If you can spot the difference in rock types and composition from the top to the bottom of your home landscape, you can find out what happened to Mars in the past.”

At the end of September, Mars enters the solar system period when the Sun and Earth are in a straight line. Supplied with screws

The Tianyuan-1 orbiter, which has seven scientific instruments, will begin orbiting Mars after the end of the solar eclipse period. The Tianyuan-1 task force is looking for a way to support Kowloon’s data transfer while conducting independent research activities. Launched from Earth on July 23, 2020, Tianyuan-1 is the first three studies in history to have a lander, an orbiter and a rover. It is 1.85 meters high, 3 meters long and 3 meters wide, and its size is similar to the stability of a screw. However, it weighs 240 kg, which is a quarter of perseverance. The Kowloon Rover is the sixth planet on Mars after five rovers launched by the United States. Quake No-Bill, Senior Employee Reporter [email protected]