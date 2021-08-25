 How does an EV charging membership work?

An EV charging membership allows you to charge your EV as many times as you need during a month, paying a monthly fee of only $49.99.

All you need to know about EVCS’ EV charging membership

In recent years, the growth of the electric vehicle market has been increasing. The race to electrify passenger cars is on the rise, and automakers are devising plans to take over the market. Especially as many studies indicate that by 2050, EVs will be the dominant form of transport. In this sense, more and more people are thinking about switching to battery-powered cars. That’s why we’ve created an EV charging membership so that every EV user can find a charger near them and get the best price.

There’s more than one way to charge an electric vehicle. The most common one is the “pay-as-you-go” type of charging, in which you pay for each kWh you charge, and it takes up to $60 to fully charge your EV each time you need to do so. There’s another way of doing it: by acquiring an EV charging membership. This is the most convenient one because you pay a monthly fee of only $49.99/month, and you can recharge your EV’s batteries as many times as you need.

How does it work?

To open an account at EVCS, you’ve just got to download our mobile app, and enter your full name and email address to sign up for free. If you can’t download the app, you may also sign up through our website (evcs.com). If you decide to sign up, you’ll get a 30-day free trial of our EV charging membership, which allows you to charge your electric vehicle as many times as you need, for a monthly fee. Take into consideration that, if you’ve tried our EV subscription plan, and you don’t want to continue with the EV charging subscription, you may cancel your free trial prior to the 30th day to avoid the first monthly payment.

With our unlimited EV charging plans , you’ll save money compared to paying as you charge. Plus, there’s no annual commitment, you can cancel any time you want, and there are no extra charges nor hidden fees. We also offer different types of plans. The “Personal plan” is perfect for individual drivers or families, while the “Commercial plan” was created specifically for ride-share, and other gig economy drivers or commercial EVs. If you’d like to know more about our commercial subscription, reach out to [email protected] for custom pricing.

Once your payment goes through, your subscription immediately starts, so you won’t have to wait to get your EV charged. Your credit card will be automatically charged on the day of the month you initially purchased the subscription. For instance, if you purchased on August 15th, your next billing will be on September 15th. If instead of using a regular credit card, you want or need to use a gift card, we allow VISA and MasterCard ones.

You can either upgrade from a “personal plan” to a “commercial plan” or vice versa, at any time. If you downgrade, the adjustment will go into effect in the next billing cycle.

Where to find and how to use an EVCS charging station

Our installations are located in spots where you can find secondary activities to do while your electric vehicle gets charged, for instance picking up some groceries at the supermarket, or grabbing a cup of coffee at a local restaurant. As we own many DCFC (fast chargers), your vehicle’s battery will be charged up to 80% in less than 60 to 90 minutes. Find the closest charger through our app. You can search for an address, city or zip code.

Once you’ve found an EVCS charger, you have to simply scan the QR code, or make a payment using our mobile app. Once the payment goes through, you’ll receive a notification and your EV charging will start. You may do this as many times as you need in a month.