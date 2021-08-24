Learn about artificial intelligence college and working fields

The field of programming, computer science, computer engineering science, cyber security and artificial intelligence are important fields with a future. None of these colleges have companies or factories that do not have graduates, and the field of artificial intelligence is one of the most important and most growing in these fields. The College of Artificial Intelligence has entered a race High school format Most recently, in 2019, especially at the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Kafrelshak, the student received a bachelor of science degree in artificial intelligence.

Everyone may wonder what the difference is between a college of artificial intelligence and a college of computing.

At the College of Artificial Intelligence, you can specialize in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) from the beginning of your first university year and complete this specialization over a four-year period, but you can specialize in the field of Artificial Intelligence from the third year in the Faculty of Computer and Artificial Intelligence.

Departments of the College of Artificial Intelligence

Machine programming and information retrieval Data science Intelligent machines and robots Network technology and systems

Documents required to apply to the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence of the Grave El-Sheikh University

Original High School Diploma and equivalent, Arabic or foreign certificates Latest Birth Certificate / Identity Card 8 personal photos of the student 4 * 6 Copy of the appointment card from the Egyptian Government Coordination website Medical examination Completion of 6 players ’documents by reviewing student affairs

