Conservatives CA Election Canada 2021

To ensure that workers’ needs are met, a conservative government requires federal-regulated employers to employ more than 1,000 employees or earn more than $ 100 million a year on their board of directors. CPC President Erin O’Toole promised in Ottawa.

About 100 companies, including banks, federal corporations, airlines, railways and telecommunications companies, have been targeted by such a proposal.

In a statement, the Conservative Party recalled that many countries needed labor representation on the board of directors. For example, one-third of Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Ireland must be members.

According to the political party, such activities promote productivity and employee engagement. They allow the CA to better disseminate information about the day-to-day work of the company and to share their opinion with others when important decisions are made.

The party also proposes to work with unions to modernize the Canada Labor Code to provide greater flexibility in working hours and work from home.

Mr. O’Toole also talks about insisting Made in Canada Especially in terms of infrastructure.

We will ensure that workers have a say in decisions on deploying infrastructure, improving rules for fair trade and ensuring that we support the manufacturing and resource sectors. , He said in English.

Among the peasants of the New Democrats?

A reporter pointed out to Erin O’Toole that such recommendations are generally closer to the New Democrats than to the CCP. Are conservatives trying to win over voters like this?

I have the same goals of many unions: jobs for their members and a strong economic future for their families. A quote:Erin O’Toole, President of the Conservative Party of Canada

Workers will have a chair at the end table. The other parties do not want redemption in all sectors and prefer which sector jobs to choose after Govt. All Canadians need redemption , He replied.

One journalist also noted that the party, traditionally the champion of free trade, included protectionist proposals on its platform.

With a conservative government, you are going to see a lot more “made in Canada”. And we will stand up against countries that violate international trade rules, such as Communist China , The Conservative leader replied.

Mr. We need to rebuild our relationship with the Americans, which was very low under Trudeau. Buy with US law, line 5 [d’Enbridge], Keystone XL, with bad results for agriculture and steel and aluminum … I will be there for the workers and make sure to work with our democratic allies to balance global trade , He added.

Others outside of Quebec and those appointed by the Quebec government and Radio-Canada’s board of directors will be split from the CBC to include representatives of the Francophone communities – and the party’s proposal on the party’s election platform. O’Toole questioned. , Even though the Cubs are already sitting on this board of directors.