Eurostar is expanding its program between London and Paris

Eurostar is adding trips to its transportation plan in response to increased demand following the removal of isolated measures for vaccinated passengers returning from France.

In August, Eurostar double-booked and added 39 trains to travel between the UK and the continent. The busiest days for travel are from 27 to 30 August, with Paris being the most popular destination from the UK.

Since the UK government relaxed travel restrictions in August, the high-speed train operator has been invented Weekend arrivals, a 105% increase in weekend bookings in August and September compared to the same period last year and an 83% increase in bookings due to leisure trips or visits with friends and family.