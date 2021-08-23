Black hole – 12 ultra-black holes orbiting the Milky Way galaxy

Scientists at the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astronomical Physics believe that, as a rule, supermassive black holes are located at the center of galaxies. Scientific warning.

But after research, they suggested that some of these black holes prefer to travel in the galaxy.

Researchers call such black holes “wanderers” and it is almost impossible to see them directly, but a new special simulation has allowed a team of scientists to determine such “wanderers” and their location in the universe.

This will help scientists understand how these amazing black holes, which are billions of times the mass of the Sun, form and grow.

Astronomers believe that supermassive black holes exist in almost all galaxies, but do not fully understand how they form.

Scientists know that black holes form when the nuclei of the largest stars collapse, but this mechanism does not work for black holes, whose mass is 55 times that of our Sun.

Astronomers believe that supermassive black holes will grow by absorbing stars, gas, and dust, and by connecting them to other black holes when two galaxies collide.

However, this process of colliding with galaxies can take a very long time, so such a window allows the connection process to be delayed or completely blocked, leading to the appearance of “wanderers”.

Scientists decided to use the cosmological model of Romulus. So researchers have been trying to figure out how many such collisions have occurred in the past and how many black holes are orbiting in the galaxy today.

In the early universe, about 2 billion years after the Big Bang, the team discovered that there were more “wandering” galaxies than supermassive black holes.

And Milky Way galaxies have 12 marvelous black holes orbiting the galaxy far from its center. They also suggest that some “wanderers” may still be somewhere in the universe.

