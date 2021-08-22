Home Top News Lynn at the Pole in London, the best French Nato

Lynn at the Pole in London, the best French Nato

Aug 22, 2021 0 Comments
Lynn at the Pole in London, the best French Nato
Lynn at the Pole in London, NATO – Autohepto, the best Frenchman

Single seat

The Englishman signed at the first pole of the season, while Hubs won the ticket to the Super Pole.

Alex Lynn signed at the first pole of this year. Formula e Media

The starting point for the first race of the weekend in London has been defined. After a fierce battle at the Super Pole, Alex Lynn (Mahindra) took the pole position, his first this year, the second of his career.

The Englishman was stubborn at the most crucial moment of qualifying. In fact, he finished his fastest lap on the London road at 1’23 “245, almost 3 tenth more than Jack Tennis (BMW) and Sebastian Bumi (Nissan e-Dams) 4.

Norman NATO (Venturi), the only Frenchman in the top six at the Super Pole, finished 6th, 6 tenth behind Alex Lynn. Sergio Sette Semara (Dragon Benske) and Andre Lotter (Porsche) are 4th and 5th respectively.

The other hops, Jean-Eric Verkne (DS Techeetah), did not help by starting in the first part to qualify. With difficulty on a dry track as the session expanded, Pontocien finished 23rd and finished last on the stage. Only Maximilian Günther (BMW) did better than him.

Championship President Sam Byrd (Jaguar) aims to raise the bar this afternoon. The local weekend of the event is only the 18th in this first qualifying session.

Continue reading on these topics:


24 Hour Le Mans Atmosphere with Total Energy!

READ  Trump tries to wrest tax and paying out powers from Congress with new govt steps


You May Also Like

Australia is considering amending the rules for players playing overseas

Australia is considering amending the rules for players playing overseas

Kovit: New record of pollution in Australia

Covid: Sydney jail has been extended until the end of September

A satanic ritual suddenly appears in the news

A satanic ritual suddenly appears in the news

Plusieurs milliers de manifestants ont défilé sous la pluie en tenant des pancartes proclamant «Non aux talibans» et «Paix en Afghanistan».

March in support of the Afghan people in London and Glasgow

Top 14. Certains Tricolores retenus en Australie autorisés à jouer dès la première journée

Top 14. Some hops retained in Australia were allowed to play from day one

La baleine est restée plusieurs heures bloquée sur les rouleaux d’une écluse de la Tamise.

Recovering a small whale trapped in the Thames

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *