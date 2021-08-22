Lynn at the Pole in London, the best French Nato

The starting point for the first race of the weekend in London has been defined. After a fierce battle at the Super Pole, Alex Lynn (Mahindra) took the pole position, his first this year, the second of his career.

The Englishman was stubborn at the most crucial moment of qualifying. In fact, he finished his fastest lap on the London road at 1’23 “245, almost 3 tenth more than Jack Tennis (BMW) and Sebastian Bumi (Nissan e-Dams) 4.

Norman NATO (Venturi), the only Frenchman in the top six at the Super Pole, finished 6th, 6 tenth behind Alex Lynn. Sergio Sette Semara (Dragon Benske) and Andre Lotter (Porsche) are 4th and 5th respectively.

The other hops, Jean-Eric Verkne (DS Techeetah), did not help by starting in the first part to qualify. With difficulty on a dry track as the session expanded, Pontocien finished 23rd and finished last on the stage. Only Maximilian Günther (BMW) did better than him.

Championship President Sam Byrd (Jaguar) aims to raise the bar this afternoon. The local weekend of the event is only the 18th in this first qualifying session.