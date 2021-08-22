Budds Creek How to view American nationality

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will take another step towards the crowning champions this Saturday, August 21st as the series returns to South Maryland and the famous Butts Creek Motocross Park. This summer tradition has been taking place in the shadow of our nation’s capital, Washington DC, for more than 30 years, and the proximity to the heart of our country has always provided the extra energy and atmosphere to operate on the track. A year after leaving this classic American motocross spot, the planet’s fastest riders and the world’s most prestigious champions are eager to tackle the ups and downs of Butts Creek and rough corners again.

After the most exciting performance of the 2021 season to date, Ken Roxanne of the Honda HRC team will bring the 450-class pace to Butts Creek. It turned out to be a duel for the Edison Dye Cup between former Monster Energy / Star / Yamaha Racing champion and summer rising star Dylan Fernandez. These two international rivals attract every time the door opens and will continue to fight in the ninth round of the season.

In the 250th class, as the long-awaited return of the Honda HRC team’s Jet Lawrence to the top of the stage made things even more difficult at the top of the stages. As a result, only four points now separate the young Australian and Monster Energy / Star / Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper, who continues to lead the podium in each round this season. These two riders have been changing their pace from bike to bike throughout the summer, so no one can guess who will be in charge at Butts Creek.

In the United States, Butts Creek broadcast coverage includes the late nationwide tape broadcast of the Second Class 450 motorcycle on NBC. Sunday, August 22nd. Saturday’s live broadcast will be anchored by the display of the first bikes on the MAVTV Motorsports network, followed by the postponed tape coverage of the second bikes on the NBC Sports Network. All actions can be streamed directly, including exclusive quote coverage Peacock. Internationally, fans In more than 50 countries and territories Can be seen through NBC Games or And through linear distribution partners.