An organism that moves, eats and learns without a bubble, mouth, legs or brain Trends | Social Networks | NASA | USA | Stories | nnda nnrt | Stories

Aug 22, 2021 0 Comments
The International Space Station is preparing to launch a unique lease, the “Blob”, an unclassified creature that will attract biologists, which will enter orbit for use in an educational experiment. French Thomas Basket.

From Earth, several hundred students between the ages of 8 and 17 will begin experimenting with this curious creature starting next fall, not just an animal or a plant or a fungus. Students will be guided by the National Center for Space Research (CNES) in collaboration with the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

The “Bubble”, Is called “Polycystic ovary syndrome”, Consisting of a single cell and multiple nuclei. It looks fluffy yellow and has no gas, no legs and no brain. Yet it eats, grows, moves (very slowly) and has amazing learning skills.

Their embryos can divide at will and the organism can go dormant (without dying) through dehydration. It was at that point, called the “sclerosia”, that several pieces of the “blob” would enter space, aboard the International Space Station’s cargo ship.

When the astronaut rearranges them, in September, about 0.5 cm. The other will provide food for the lucky ones (oat flakes).

“Third dimension?”

The goal is to look at the effects of not having that body weight. “Today, no one knows what he will do [situación de] Microgravity: which direction it moves, if it takes the third dimension upwards or obliquely … “Asked Pierre Ferrand, professor of life and earth sciences at CNES, one of the project’s architects.

“I’m curious to see if it develops into pillars.”Audrey Tussauds, a research director at CNRS’s Center for Animal Knowledge Research in Toulouse, southern France, said:

On land, thousands of “flop” models are cut from the same strain (LU352) of their space connectors, which will be distributed among 4,500 schools, high schools and lyceums in France.

“More than 350,000 students will ‘touch’ the ‘bubble’Said Christine Correcher, head of educational programs for the space agency.

In late August and early September, teachers will receive a kit with 3 to 5 sclerosis and a tutorial on testing.

When Thomas Basket moistens his “bubbles” in space, students will do the same in class. After that, several observation sessions will be conducted to compare the behavior of the samples from Earth with those sent into space.

Since “Blob” calls into question some scientific theories, it is expected to lead to many discussions in the class. For example, in cell theory, the oldest one, each cell is said to divide into two cells. With a ‘flop’, it doesn’t work because it’s a single cell that never grows apart, “says Pierre Ferrand.

Another oddity: “While most creatures use both sexes, the ‘bubble’ is more than 720!The author adds.

The “bubble” appeared on Earth 500 million years ago, before animals. For a long time it was considered a fungus, but it was later removed from that kingdom and since the 1990s it has been part of a subfamily of amoebozones, belonging to the amoebae.

With information from AFP.

