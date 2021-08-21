Recovering a small whale trapped in the Thames

Hundreds of people gathered at Richmond Lock and Weir in south-west London, where the whale was trapped in the lock cylinders overnight from Sunday to Monday.

A small whale (probably three to four meters long) has washed up on the banks of the Thames in London.

Videos filmed by residents show a man from the port authority spraying the animal on a jet of water.

A team from the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) arrived at the scene around 9pm. According to the news site, firefighters were also on site, as was the British Divers Marine Rescue Service. Defender.

The whale is believed to have been first seen from the river a few miles away.

The mammal was finally released at 1:00 a.m. Monday.

Glenn Nicolides of the London Fire Brigade told the BBC the whale had been moved to another location. “Standard” There she will be examined to determine the extent of the injuries.

“Everyone here hopes to get him out of there.” We could not believe our eyes when we saw the poor beast, something like this does not happen every day in Richmond. ”Richmond resident Jack Mangado told the newspaper Defender.

The Mink Whale, also known as the Mink Whale, is a very isolated species rarely seen in schools, which explains why only one animal was discovered.