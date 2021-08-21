Influencers in Afghanistan fear for their lives and they have suddenly calmed down

1/8 Sadika Madatkars won the Afghanistan Star Tournament. Now the Afghan influencer fears for her life because of online recordings.

Madatkar is a devout Muslim and she wears a helmet. She told her fans that she was not completely ready to seize power in the Taliban. Since then, he has pulled away from social networks.









The appearances of Sadhika Madatkar (22) on online networks were similar to other successful young influences. She starred in the Afghanistan Star Singing Contest and received great support for her shocking voice and her degrading demeanor as a housewife next door. But then the radical Islamist Taliban came to power again, and the lives of 22-year-olds and other prominent influencers suddenly changed.

21,200 Afghans followed Madatkar on YouTube and 182,000 on Instagram. One video shows her having fun cutting a melon, and the other shows her singing a folk song in a cafe.

The cleric is a devout Muslim, and she wears a helmet. She is completely unprepared to seize the power of the Taliban. On Saturday, he posted a clear political message on Instagram for the first time.

“I don’t like sharing my suffering online, but it makes me sick,” the 22-year-old wrote. “My heart breaks when I see my homeland slowly being destroyed.” The next day, the Taliban captured Kabul – the cleric’s voice on the Internet became silent.

Influencers fear that their posts could kill their lives

The Islamists’ seizure of power has shaken the online world in Afghanistan. The main influencers have escaped, while others have gone into hiding.

Millions of young Afghans now fear that their Internet posts could endanger their lives. Memories of the first Taliban regime of terrorism from 1996 to 2001 are all there. At the time, women were excluded from public life, women could not go to school – and there were horrific punishments such as stoning for prostitution.

Some people have an illusion about what the new era means to Afghanistan. “If the Taliban take over Kabul, people like me are no longer safe,” fashion icon and businessman Ajeta Shatab told ZDF when the security situation was already bad.

Every day, Shadab posted the latest models of his Kabul boutique on Instagram – recently, he showed off an asymmetrical, watch ball gown to the music of Dua Lipa. “Women like me who do not wear a veil and work will not accept them,” he told ZDF.

Ayana Saeed escaped on an empty plane

Meanwhile, Scottab announced that he has 290,000 followers on Instagram and 400,000 followers on Dictok in Turkey. Others went to the rescue: Ariana Saeed, one of Afghanistan’s most popular pop stars, He released a selfie Wednesday from a U.S. evacuation flight en route to Doha. “My heart, my prayers and my thoughts will always be with you,” he wrote to those left behind.

Following the advice of activists, journalists and human rights organizations, Facebook has taken new security measures to prevent users in Afghanistan from expediting their accounts. The American Human Rights Organization first distributed tips on how to remove digital traces in Pashto and Tari languages ​​spoken in Afghanistan.