Flipkart Grand Home Appliance Sale: Buy Cheap, 70% Discount on 32, 43, 50 and 55 Inch Smart TVs, Offer until August 25th – Flipkart Grand Home Appliance Sales From Today 32 Inch 43 Inch 50 Inch 55 Inch TV Visible

New Delhi: The Grand Home Appliances sale will take place on the e-commerce website Flipkart from August 21 to 25. At this sale, you have the opportunity to buy smart TVs of all sizes with discounts of up to 70%. The TV offers complete security, exchange offers, no cost EMI and offers like buy and try. At this sale, if you buy a TV with Federal Bank credit and debit cards and Kodak credit and debit cards, you will get an immediate 10% discount.



These offers are available on 32-inch smart TVs

You can buy the 32 inch 4A Horizon Edition HD Ready LED Smart TV from Flipkart for Rs 17,499. The Nokia 32 Inch Ready LED Smart Android TV is priced at Rs 16,499 from Flipkart. You can buy the Motorola ZX2 32 Inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV for Rs 19,999 on Flipkart.

Flipkart offer on 43-inch smart TV

The Realmy 43 Inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 25,999. You can buy the Wu Premium 43 Inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV for Rs 23,999. The Samsung FullHD LED Smart TV is listed on Flipkart for Rs 31,999. You can buy iFFALCON 32 Inch Alta HD 4K LED Smart Android TV from Flipkart for Rs 26,999.

Offered on a 50-inch smart TV

You can buy Nokia’s 50 Inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV for Rs 37,999. The Mi 4X50 Inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV can be purchased at Flipkart for Rs 33,999. The Philips 6600 Series 50 Inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV is listed for sale at Rs 35,999.

Offered on a 55-inch smart TV

The Motorola ZX Pro 55 Inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV is listed at Rs 45,999. You can buy the Thomson OATHPRO Series 55 Inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart for Rs 39,999. The Samsung Crystal 4K 55-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV is listed at Rs 53,999. You can buy all these TVs with banking offers, free EMI, transfer offers and many more.

