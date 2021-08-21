Home Top News Delta Variation: New regulation in Australia after the discovery of a cluster

Delta Variation: New regulation in Australia after the discovery of a cluster

Aug 21, 2021 0 Comments
Delta Variation: New regulation in Australia after the discovery of a cluster

This is a worrying variant. On Saturday, June 24, the streets of Sydney were almost empty, with the aim of controlling the spread of much epidemic at the start of the two-week lockout Contrasting delta Covid 19 in Australia’s largest city. The Prime Minister of the State of New South Wales, Gladys Perezglian, announced that the imprisonment, which had been in effect since midnight on Friday in four districts of the city, would apply to the entire city from 6pm (8am GMT) on Saturday.

More than 80 people have tested positive this week, all related to the driver who took flight attendants from Sydney Airport to isolated hotels. “The Delta variant is proving to be a particularly formidable adversary,” state health minister Brad Hazard told reporters. “No matter what preventive measures are taken, we know how to counter the virus,” he added.

Sock

The discovery of these new cases came as a shock to Australia’s largest metropolis of more than five million people, where life has returned to normal. “When you have an infection like the delta virus, a three-day lock will not work,” said Gladys Periglion, who defended the decision to impose a two-week lock. “Transmissibility is at least double that of previous categories, so we need to be prepared for a greater number of cases in the coming days,” he added.

>> Read-Isle-de-France: ARS warning indicates a new case in delta variant 10

For two weeks, residents can go out only to buy essentials, medical facilities, fitness, go to school or work. Anyone in the country has gone too Sydney Even Monday has to isolate itself for fourteen days.

READ  Joseph Wolfle, an Austrian in London

Australia has so far the spread of Covid 19 on its soil, with a total of less than 30,000 cases of Covid 19 since the outbreak and less than a thousand deaths for more than 25 million people.

You May Also Like

Russia claims to have launched a warning attack on a British ship, London denies

Russia claims to have launched a warning attack on a British ship, London denies

One week after the devastating earthquake in Haiti, what happened?

One week after the devastating earthquake in Haiti, what happened?

INTERNATIONAL - Le torchon brûle entre l’Australie et la Nouvelle-Zélande

International – Tea piece burns between Australia and New Zealand

Unused blues previously found in Australia

Unused blues previously found in Australia

The Tower Bridge, which had been stuck for 12 hours in the elevated position, has reopened

The Tower Bridge, which had been stuck for 12 hours in the elevated position, has reopened

Airport: Low cost Romanian Blue Air launches Nice-London

Airport: Low cost Romanian Blue Air launches Nice-London

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *