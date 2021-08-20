Home Top News The Tower Bridge, which had been stuck for 12 hours in the elevated position, has reopened

Aug 20, 2021 0 Comments
Via sudouest.fr with AFP

Built at the end of the 19th century and becoming a symbol of London, the structure is immobile for the second time in a year.

London’s Pascal Bridge, Tower Bridge, reopened on Tuesday morning, August 10, after being trapped in an elevated position for a dozen hours. A “technical incident” that severely affected traffic in the English capital.

According to the bridge’s schedule, a sailing boat, a sailing ship, will be allowed to cross the Tenasi from Monday afternoon on both sides of the bridge. Built at the end of the 19th century and becoming the hallmark of London, the system came to a standstill for the second time in a year, after a breakdown of more than an hour in August 2020.

“Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to a technical glitch. Please skip that area,” London Police tweeted on Monday.

Built between 1886 and 1894, the structure was considered the “longest and most sophisticated Pascal Bridge ever built” on its website. The scales move up and down about 800 times each year, thanks to four large cogwheels on each side, initially activated by steam before a hydraulic system was installed in the 1970s.

