Airport: Low cost Romanian Blue Air launches Nice-London

Blue Air School, a Romanian low-cost company already based in Nice-Bucharest, launches Nice London-Heathrow with two-week frequencies from September 16th to October 29th, then October 30th to 4th.

Cheap airline, Romania Blue wind, It already runs Nice-Bucharest, launching a merger in September Good Landers Heathrow Special site mentioned Air-journal.fr. The line is scheduled to open on September 16th. Until October 29, it will increase with two weekly cycles (departing from Nice early on Thursday and Sunday early) and four weekly flights on October 30 (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday). The aircraft is expected to operate on 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft. (Photo TR: Nice-London rotations to be done with a blue Air Boeing 737-800).

In this Nice-London axis, the most important international line at Nice Cote d’Azur Airport, Blue air Compete for direct flights with British Airways, Heathrow, Gatwick and London-City (excluding Covid 19 epidemic) and good service from low prices EasyJet (Gatwick, Loton International and Stansted), Jet 2 and RyanoyR. Air France, for the time being, no longer has direct flights from Nice to London.