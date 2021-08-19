Suspicion of rugby championship match between Australia and New Zealand

The Western Australian government has expressed doubts about hosting the scheduled Australia-New Zealand match in Perth on Saturday 28 August as part of the second day of the Rugby Championship.
The reason? Origin of Covid 19 cases in Auckland. To prevent the virus from spreading, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacintha Arden announced the first three-day lockout on Tuesday. Faced with concerns about the virus, the Western Australian government, for its part, has imposed a 14-day isolation of all people from New Zealand. It specifically covers all the Blocs, scheduled to depart for Perth this Sunday, was announced to Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan this Wednesday.
Expected positive result
“We don’t know”He told local Perth city media. However, McGowan was not closed to the idea of avoiding action related to Ian Foster’s players. “We can find an arrangement. We can install a health bubble or they will respect the rules that apply to everyone.”, He explained. To be continued: “This is a growing situation and we are trying to figure out what can be done. It would be a great disappointment to rugby fans if we were forced to cancel the game.”
In July, similar suspicions were raised before the Wallabies arrived in New Zealand for the Pladislow Cup and Rugby Championship. But New Zealand authorities finally allowed the Australians to land in the land of the long white cloud. So this type of arrangement is expected.