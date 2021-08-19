‘Fast & Furious 10’ release date announced

The tenth (and final) film in the Justin Lynn saga will hit theaters on April 7, 2023.

Fans Wild speed You have to wait at least a year and a half to find the rest of the story. The ninth license hit theaters this summer (and was a huge hit and broke all records), but Universal Studios released their tenth (and final) film in April 2023. It was announced that it would be screened in theaters on the 7th. Weekly entertainment.. Due to the Govit-19 epidemic, all release dates for the last episode have been postponed.

Actors have not yet been revealed, but franchise stars Vin Diesel, Tyris Gibson, Chung Kong, Chris Bridge, Jordana Brewster and Michael Rodriguez are all set to return. According to the American site, Twain Johnson will not return.

Two film finals

The license began in 2001 Fast and furious After the finals of the two films, the number of parts of Saga was 11. The last two films were signed by Justin Lynn, the director of Most Owners (Chapters 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9).

Once the story is over with the end of these two parts, you will not give up in full. In particular, Jason Statham and Twain Johnson direct the spin-off films. The first cycle of the saga, Entertainment and DisplayIt was a big hit in 2019 with $ 759 million in box office revenue.