The release date of “Fast and Furious 10” has been announced

‘S fans Fast and furious We have to wait more than a year and a half to find the rest of the stories. The ninth installment of the rights was released in theaters this summer (and won, Breaking All Records), Universal Studios has announced that the tenth (and final) film will be in theaters on April 7, 2023 Entertainment Weekly. The release dates of the last episodes have all been postponed due to the Covid 19 epidemic.

While the cast is yet to be revealed, franchise star Vin Diesel is set to return with the likes of Tyris Gibson, Chung Kong, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Michael Rodriguez. According to the US site, Twain Johnson Will not return.

The finale of the two films

The license began in 2001 Fast & Furious The two films will end with a final, thus bringing the number of parts of the saga to eleven. The last two films will be signed by Most Owners Director Justin Lynn (Chapters Three, Four, Fifth, Sixth and Ninth).

If the saga ends with these two parts, it will not be completely head-on: there are also spin-off films, especially the works of Jason Statham and Twain Johnson. The first cycle of the saga, Hobbs & Shaw, The biggest hit of 2019 – and grossed $ 759 million at the box office.

