Fraudsters should be careful on Google Maps

Aug 18, 2021 0 Comments
Google Maps Will soon become the worst enemy of fraudsters. Last week, it was revealed that our colleagues from Canard Engine from Google now use the Google tax authorities to verify the statements of individuals.

France and lyrics, this is a great love story. These are definitely not just for companies.

In fact, individuals are also emerging, especially those who want to enrich their homes with buildings or swimming pools.

Google Maps to recover tax authorities

Thus explained Tax websiteAn individual wishing to install an underground or overhead swimming pool with a wooden or solid structure must file a 6704 IL Declaration with the Property Tax Center. Once that is done, it benefits from a two-year exemption from property tax.

On the other hand, we also have to handle a growth line. At the end of the two-year period, the swimming pool is directly integrated into the property tax and housing tax calculations.

Surprisingly, some owners do not want to declare anything to avoid paying these taxes. Unfortunately for them, the lines work on a new device that makes it easier to identify fraudsters.

An automated system that can pay high prices for fraudsters

If we trust our colleagues, the system in question is based on Google Maps and methods that can extract the exteriors of swimming pools and buildings.

Therefore, the idea is to use aerial footage of the mapping service to retrieve data of installations on the owner’s land and then compare them with their announcements.

If the system finds a discrepancy between the two, it will send a warning to the tax authorities.

In charge of the Capgemini system

Currently, this system is being tested in Bouches-du-Rhône and Vendée. However, this will eventually be extended to all France. It should also be noted that this is not the first time Dgfip agents have used cards to identify bad payers.

Why did you turn to Google, an American company? The answer is simple. Google was chosen because it currently meets all tax requirements. On the other hand, if the cards of the American giant were used well, this system was created by Capgemini.




Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

