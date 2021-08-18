Comcast and ViacomCBS join the European broadcasting service SkyShowtime

Comcast Corp.

And ViacomCBS Inc.

They plan to launch a subscription-based streaming service in more than 20 European regions next year, which will reach 90 million homes, U.S. media outlets said Wednesday.

As competitors such as Netflix seek out media companies to expand their streaming services in the United States and internationally, a joint venture called SkyShowtime emerges. Inc.

And Walt Disney Co.

Disney + has grown exponentially. Netflix saw a slowdown in subscriber growth in the second quarter from 10 million to 1.5 million new subscriptions in the same quarter last year. In the United States and Canada, Netflix lost 400,000 customers.

SkyShowtime NBC Universal, Universal Pictures and Peacock, Comcast and UK. The streaming site will provide more than 10,000 hours of entertainment from these content providers. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and ViacomCBS President Shari Redstone will discuss a potential broadcasting partnership in international markets earlier this summer, the Wall Street Journal previously reported. Philadelphia Cable announced last month that it would be offering its one-year streaming platform Peacock to Sky’s 20 million customers across Europe at no extra cost. Comcast Sky was acquired in 2018 for $ 38.8 billion with the aim of growing the company internationally. Shortly afterwards, ViacomCBS announced an alliance with Comcastin Sky to distribute its Paramount + service in various European markets. The deal was made available free of charge to Comcast’s Sky Cinema service subscribers in the ski markets, including Paramount + UK, Switzerland, Italy and Germany. However, SkyShotime does not merge these markets. Instead, it will be available in European markets such as Spain, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Croatia and Albania. READ Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to march against the plague The joint venture, which includes a joint venture between the two companies and joint ventures, will be based in London and will be led by its own board of directors. Pricing and other details have not been announced yet. As more movies come straight to streaming services, stars like Scarlett Johansson are asking for more home access revenue for movies like Marvel’s “Black Widow.” Here’s a look at how streaming changes the distribution of movies in Hollywood and what it means to get paid for actors. Write to Lillian Risso [email protected]

