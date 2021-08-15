Home Sports Quebecer Nicholas Dechamps joins Blue Jays

Quebecer Nicholas Dechamps joins Blue Jays

Here’s the best news for baseball: Receiver Nicholas Teschamps has struck a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays organization. That young man was not drafted at the last auction.

This is what the journalist says Benoit Reox of QMI Agency.

Physical tests have passed, but official agreement should be reached in the next few days.

The 19-year-old Quebezer was originally scheduled to go to Florida for school, where he was initially scheduled to attend Stetson University. However, as life was unpredictable and Jayce said their rookie club needed a receiver in Dunedin, here Deshchamps had the opportunity to sign a contract.

Deshchamps will play with Jean-Christophe Mason at the Dunedin Club. The latter was drawn by Blue Jays in 2019, but he made his pro debut only in recent weeks due to the epidemic.

So the receiver definitely made use of the receivers vaults in the blue jays. Following a handful of injuries, several players were called up to graduate (Alejandro Kirk at the start of the season and now Danny Johnson) and Riley Adams moved to Washington to replace Brad Hand.

Deshchamps received a $ 20,000 signing bonus and Jayce will pay for his education if needed. It turns out to be a big deal for someone who believes they should jump to the pros after being ignored in the draft.

Maxim Hawkhausen (ABC) claims that the receiver has a reputation for his stick, but his safety cannot be ignored either. The electricity has been working for the last few years.


Charles-Alexis Preschoboiss

From the beginning of the site to the present, Charles has been a true baseball fan. He wants fans to have a reflex to choose the fashion MLP for information, and baseball continues to gain prominence in Quebec. You can continue to ask him at 91.9 games to discuss MLP news.

Releases: 4006

READ  Anthony Edwards puts the league on his feet and performs better than LeBron!

