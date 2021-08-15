Home Top News Australia is this polluting country that refuses to do anything for the planet

Australia is this polluting country that refuses to do anything for the planet

Aug 15, 2021 0 Comments
Australia is this polluting country that refuses to do anything for the planet

The The results of the new IPCC report are final : We need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions quickly to avoid a major catastrophe in the coming years. The figures and five views released by international experts are thrilling. Yet some top executives have already announced that they don’t really plan to focus. In AustraliaFor example, the Prime Minister, who has been consistently accused of being climate-skeptical by his opponents, has no intention of setting goals to fight climate change.

“We are doing our part”

“Australia is part of the solution. We are doing our part.” These are the first words of Scott Morrison a few hours after they were published IPCC Report, Monday. Australia’s Conservative Prime Minister on Tuesday refused to set more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets. “In the absence of plans, I will not sign a blank check in the name of Australians to achieve these goals,” he ruled a few months before COP26 in Glasgow.

>> All of Europe 1’s editorial staff’s newspapers can be found here on Replay and Podcast

Oceania, however, is one of the world’s largest exporters of fossil fuels. Its economic growth has been driven by coal mining for nearly 50 years. Its resources are exported to Asian countries, …

Read more about Europe 1

READ  Google's new Firmina submarine cable will connect North and South America

You May Also Like

Le site de construction de MArble Arche Mound

‘London’s worst attraction’ project manager resigns

Installation colorée à Canary Wharf signée de l'artiste Morag Myerscough

All roads lead to the Canary Wharf and its new attraction

Heidi was hit by a strong earthquake, deaths and extensive damage - liberation

Heidi was hit by a strong earthquake, deaths and extensive damage – liberation

Australia is thinking of hosting the World Cup in 2030 or 2034

Australia is thinking of hosting the World Cup in 2030 or 2034

Canada welcomes 20,000 Afghan refugees

Canada welcomes 20,000 Afghan refugees

The Pope encourages us to take up the challenge of cultivating religion

The Pope encourages us to take up the challenge of cultivating religion

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *