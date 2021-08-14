Renewing and expanding NFL and Amazon partnership

NFL and Amazon today announced that they have reached a multi-year agreement to renew their Thursday night sports broadcasting partnership. Prime Video and Twitch will broadcast all 11 Thursday night football matches on Fox. The competition will be available to more than 150 million Prime Video subscribers worldwide and to more than 200 countries, including France. The league pursues its three-channel broadcasting strategy: television, cable and digital.

The league and the internet company also announced a deal to stream the regular season game exclusively on Prime Video and Twitch. The game will be played on Saturday in the second half of the 2020 regular season.

“As our relationship has grown, Amazon has become a trusted and valued partner of the NFL,” said Brian Rolab, Director of Media and NFL Affairs. This partnership expansion in Thursday night football continues our essential mission of delivering NFL games to a wider number of fans in the United States and around the world. “

The same excitement on the Amazon page.

“We are pleased to renew our Thursday night football contract with the NFL, and we are pleased to expand our relationship to include exclusive global streaming rights for additional regular season play in 2020,” said Mary Donock, Vice President of Global Sports Video at Amazon.

The competition’s digital streaming will feature exclusive interactive content such as X-ray and NextGen figures.

In 2019, Thursday night football attracted an average of 15.4 million viewers on all broadcast channels. 4% increase on average compared to the 2018 season. In terms of digital streaming, viewership is 43% higher than the previous season.

The NFL and Amazon teamed up for the first time in the 2017 season. So this multi-year renewal continues a solid relationship between the two partners. In addition to broadcasting the competition, Amazon also exclusively offers the Emmy Award-winning All Are Nothing program in 2019.