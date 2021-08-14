July 2021 is the hottest month on earth

July – The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says July is the warmest month on earth due to a catastrophic fire in many parts of the world.
CQ –
This could only be another signal to accelerate climate change. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this Friday, August 13, July 2021 was released as the hottest month on Earth. “July is generally the hottest month of the year, but beyond July 2021 itself, July has become the hottest month ever.” The NOAA said in a statement that it has been reporting temperatures every month for 142 years.
2010 was a record in Asia
“This new record adds to the anxious and chaotic path that climate change is destabilizing the world”, NOAA President Rick Spinrod insisted. In detail, global warming at the planet’s surface was 0.93 C higher than average in the 20th century. It was 0.01 C higher than the previous hottest July 2016, then it was equal to July 2019 and 2020.
At the regional level, the results vary. Yes “Asia recorded its hottest July, breaking the previous record in 2010; Europe recorded its second hottest July, merging after July 2010 and July 2018”, he said. According to NOAA. For other continents, “North America, South America, Africa and Oceania all had the highest rates on July 10.”
In July 2021 many parts of the world, from North America to the Mediterranean Basin, were again halted by massive fires that were a sign of global warming. “With last month’s data, 2021 is the 10 hottest years on record in the world.” Adds NOAA, indicating its annual temperature ranking.
Read more
- Spain: Iberian Peninsula affected by fire
- Atmospheric warming, natural disasters, rising water, methane … IPCC sounds warning
But according to Copernicus, the European climate change service, July 2021 will be the third warmest July on Earth and the second warmest in Europe. However, it is not uncommon for temperature reporting agencies to offer slightly different results. However, these NOAA data come just days after the release of the sixth report by UN experts from the IPCC, which undoubtedly shows that climate change is caused entirely by human activities.
In the same case
Most read articles
Afghanistan: The Taliban are now 50 km from Kabul
Perseids 2021: Our good advice is not to miss any of the meteor showers expected on the night of August 12th to 13th
Health Pass: Mandatory from Monday at shopping centers in 11 departments
“I was stunned by the power of the disease”: Kovid not vaccinated and admitted to hospital, they testify
Racism and anti-Semitism: Why France boycotts UN conference
Protects the purpose of information
Free,
Verified And thanks to everyone for the income
Advertising .
You may accept all cookies by “changing your choice” to help us maintain this free service.
Accept modify and all