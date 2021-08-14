July 2021 is the hottest month on earth

This could only be another signal to accelerate climate change. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this Friday, August 13, July 2021 was released as the hottest month on Earth. “July is generally the hottest month of the year, but beyond July 2021 itself, July has become the hottest month ever.” The NOAA said in a statement that it has been reporting temperatures every month for 142 years.

“This new record adds to the anxious and chaotic path that climate change is destabilizing the world”, NOAA President Rick Spinrod insisted. In detail, global warming at the planet’s surface was 0.93 C higher than average in the 20th century. It was 0.01 C higher than the previous hottest July 2016, then it was equal to July 2019 and 2020.

At the regional level, the results vary. Yes “Asia recorded its hottest July, breaking the previous record in 2010; Europe recorded its second hottest July, merging after July 2010 and July 2018”, he said. According to NOAA. For other continents, “North America, South America, Africa and Oceania all had the highest rates on July 10.”