The population of the United States is more diverse and diverse than ever

According to the new 2020 census data released on Thursday, the United States is more diverse and diverse than ever.

“Our analysis of the results of the 2020 census shows that the American population is much more racially and ethnically different than we have measured in the past,” Nicholas Jones said. In the demographics section of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Data show that non-Hispanic white Americans are the most common group in all states except California, Hawaii and New Mexico, and the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. In California, Hispanic or Latin American people officially became the largest ethnic or ethnic group in the state for the first time.

All the population growth of the country has taken place in its cities. “Texas is a good example of this. Parts of cities such as Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Midland and Odessa have experienced population growth, while population growth is declining in many districts in the state.” Said Mark Perry, a senior statistician with the U.S. Census Bureau.