Elite: Michael Macintosh goes to Australia, Jay Thread to Greece

At the end of the contract, many foreigners left the French Championship.

Startups are integrated into PetClick Elite. Starting with the Canadian International Michael McIntosh (2.01m, 27 years old), one of Eric Girard’s strongest men on the portal last season (12.1 points to 42.2% shots, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 10, 5 minutes 29 minutes), decided to join the Australian Championship. He will be one of the executives of Tasmania Jackjumpers, which was founded in 2020. A new experience for the interior after South Korea, Canada and Belgium.

Alan Barnais Pav-Lock-Artes Preview at the End of the Season Replacing US President Tony Vroton Jay Thread (1.80m, 32 years old) also sets out to find a championship in Greece. The former Poitiers and Denine (9.4 points, 4.3 assists on 9.3 points in 10. minutes with a rating of 10.2 in 24 minutes in 16 games last season) signed at the Larissa Club.

Other departures to reportPower Iroegbu (1.88m, 26 years old), found in Rouen and Salon, signed with Israeli advertised Haboyal Khalil Alien, and D.K. Edoki (2.03m, 27 years old), found in Saint-Samond, which joins the Estonian Championship (Born).

El Welcome Michael Misintosh Our third import is here! 6’7 Forward joins the Jackjumpers after a successful international career, which saw him play professionally in the NBA G-League in the United States, Canada, Belgium and France. https://t.co/kPAti83QTz pic.twitter.com/MjODcG9e2W – Tasmania Jackjumpers 🐜 (ackJackJumpers) August 11, 2021

Photo: Michael McIntosh