The Australian Olympic Committee provides 28 days of isolation for athletes in South Australia

“As other countries celebrate the arrival of their athletes, we offer them the most brutal and brutal treatment.” The Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement on Wednesday that its chairman, Matt Carroll, was critical of the South Australian state’s decision to impose 14 extra days of isolation on its athletes returning from the Tokyo Olympics.
This isolation period, imposed only by South Australia, is in addition to the 14 days already mandated by the Australian Government. The 56 athletes who want to return to this state will have to undergo a total of 28 days of isolation.
For the Australian Olympic Committee and the government of this country, this decision to impose such a long period of isolation is unacceptable and unreasonable. “Not only were all of these athletes vaccinated, but they lived in a highly controlled health bubble in Tokyo with tests every day.”Matt Carroll insists in the press release.
“It poses a real risk to the physical and mental health of athletes.”
Dr David Hughes, chief medical officer of the Australian Sports Association, has warned the South Australian government of the dangers to the health of 28-day isolation athletes. “Imprisoning people in solitary confinement for so long is not a fair decision and is not scientifically justified, He explains in the press release. It poses a real risk to the physical and mental health of athletes. “Especially since athletes “Emotionally vulnerable” After the Olympics under health restrictions.
The Australian Olympic Committee said it had asked South Australian leaders to change their decision without success. Athletes must isolate themselves from this state for 14 days, at least at home, after spending 14 days in isolation at a hotel.