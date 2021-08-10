The real reason good doctor Netflix is ​​not in Latin America

Medical plays are considered by the audience when selecting a series Good doctor. He currently has four seasons and thousands of fans in Latin America This is because the series is not yet available on the Netflix streaming service in our region. What’s the point?

Based on fiction Good doctor, The original South Korean version having the same premises. Here we have it Freddie Hymore In the role of Shawn Murphy, A surgeon associated with a sage syndrome in autism spectrum disorders and confronts the prejudices of his colleagues at a San Jose hospital while saving lives.

The next objective of the project is the official launch The fifth installment will hit the ABC network in the United States on September 27. The good news for fans is that the series is planned to be extended, according to the producer: “We are very pleased with the stories we have told. It is definitely a long-term deal already.”.

If you are in Latin America, you know you can follow fiction in two ways: In its weekly broadcast over the network Sony Entertainment TV, Chapters will be available after a few months; And on stage Amazon Prime Video, Users can already enjoy Part 2 of the last released season. However, There are those who ask to see it on Netflix, but there is a reason it is not available.

Why is Netflix not a good doctor in Latin America?

Nowadays The series can be viewed on Netflix Spain, Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Israel, Singapore, Switzerland, France and Greece and other countries.. That means Streaming has the right to extend it to Latin America, but their exclusive agreement with Amazon in Latin America prevents its arrival. At this time, it has not been announced whether the deal will be released, but fans are still waiting.