NFL: Deccan Watson will miss the pre-season game against the Packers against the Texans

Tuesday, August 10, 2021. 9:44 AM

Quarterback Desson Watson is not expected to join Houston Texans for the first season game against the Green Bay Packers, general manager Nick Caesario told Sports Radio 610 station on Tuesday.

The announcement comes the day after Watson returned to training after a absence of almost a week.

During the first five days of training at Watson Texans training camp, he participated only in personal training. When the players first wore the shoulder last Tuesday, Watson was not on the pitch.

He returned to training on Monday, specifically talking to GM Nick Caesario before training. He quickly left the field and the rest of the team were still in training.

Calf and ankle injuries may explain Watson’s recent absence, but these are minor.

The future with Texan is uncertain after Watson was asked to trade in January. Then in March, 22 women filed a lawsuit alleging he sexually abused or harassed her.

Houston law enforcement and the NFL have launched an investigation into the allegations, but no charges have been filed.