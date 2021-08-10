Home Top News Jack White’s label to open a boutique in London

Jack White’s label to open a boutique in London

Aug 10, 2021 0 Comments
Jack White's label to open a boutique in London

After Nashville and Detroit, Third Man Records is preparing to open its sales center outside the United States.

This has always been a big event for vinyl lovers: every message on the label Third Man Records (founded by Jack White, half of White Stripes in 2001) is expected to be a new opportunity to lay hands on gold artist pancakes. At this time, the good news for the French is that the publishing company is about to open a store in London.

The first European shop

Of course, we will have to wait a while before heading to one of White’s preferred boutiques without crossing the border, but the English store will be set up outside the American continent first. One after the other.

A message that the famous guitarist wants to mark with a hot iron. At times, Jack White asked British artists to release unpublished songs or compose new songs for a collection that would sell on location on the first day. The label knows how to create a golden opportunity, so provide one Various Includes excerpts from Jesus and Mary Chain, Paul Weller (The Jam, The Style Council), David Rufin (The Temptations), Cornershop, Raincoats and Gina Birch (Founder of The Raincoats).

The brave can get a chance to get a copy at 1 Marshall Street (Soho) on September 29th!

READ  London's smallest house for sale for m 1 million

You May Also Like

Why Should You Revise Your Sales Strategy In 2021?

How to Handle Covid-19 Related Stress as a College Student

Guide to Block Unwanted Calls on Android for Free

7 Best Online Video Makers 2021

New flights between Guadeloupe and North America with Air France

New flights between Guadeloupe and North America with Air France

The tower bridge got stuck due to a "technical incident"

The tower bridge got stuck due to a “technical incident”

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *