MLP: George Springer signs Blue Jays’ inevitable comeback

Sunday, August 8, 2021. 5:17 p.m.

George Springer hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, which returned to Toronto for four at Rogers Center on Sunday and the locals beat the Boston Red Sox 9-8.

The Springers Slope, which reached the second balcony, gave the Blue Jays their third win in four games against rivals East America.

“It’s a big win for us today, it’s for sure,” Springer said. We worked hard and we struggled throughout the game. “

The Torontonians finished the first season of the season with a 9-2 record at Queen City. They had to be deported to the United States for 22 months due to an infection before gaining permission to play in their actual home from July 30.

These strong results in front of their fans are very significant for Blue Jays, who are 10-11 in Dunedin, Fla and 12-11 in Buffalo.

“The energy coming to us from our fans is enormous. We have never had this before,” said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo.

Before the All-Star break, there were eight games from the Red Sox (65-49) in the Blue Jays (60-50) rankings. The Toronto team reduced the gap to three games.

Both clubs are battling to advance to the playoffs, currently beating Boston and Auckland.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said it was “a difficult loss to accept.” We aggressively did some good things and had the opportunity to close the books, but we didn’t take advantage of it. “

Tampa Bay has a strong lead in the East Division ahead of the Red Sox and Blue Jays.

“We’re still in a good position and we’ll face it,” Cora said. We had a difficult journey, but we were going home and dominating. “

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored his 35th home run, scoring two runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-4 lead.

The Red Sox were able to add a run in the sixth, however, Bobby Dolbeck scored a run.

Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu (11-6) was looking for his 12th win of the season, which would be the highest in the United States.

After the first inning he hit the first three wickets and the left hand struggled.

The Red Sox sent eight bats on the second plate and took a 3-1 lead.

Both teams traded points in third place to make it 4-2.

The audience added three points in fourth place, however, two points after a single from Jedi Martinez.

Ryu was eliminated from the game in fourth place after two walks filled with goals. Patrick Murphy later acknowledged Martinez’s victory.

Ryu allowed 10 wins and seven runs in two innings of three and three.

Blue Jayce still had two points in seventh place, with a sacrificial ball from Marcus Semian and a point from Dioscar Hernandez, Springer returning.