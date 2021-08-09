An application to rent a private pool per hour

Cubists who own an unused swimming pool can now rent it to strangers for a new app like Airbnb, for about $ 45 an hour.

Longyou residents Sabrina Laoi and David Texeira are among the twenty cubs already registered on the Swimple platform in recent weeks. Users are mainly found in high Montreal and Quebec.

“We don’t always swim, so we rent the platform to share our pool with others. In addition, it allows us to make some money. It’s a win-win,” explains Sabrina LaVoy. Less than $ 10.

Has been active for about three years, but the epidemic just allowed the app to become popular. The company reported 4000% growth last year, according to a report.

The site is very popular in the United States, where more than 10 million swimming pools are listed. But slowly, more and more Canadians and Cubans are starting to register.

Infection helped

“With Covit-19, people don’t want to go swimming in public, which is why they like to go to private places to cool off like in our backyard,” said Sabrina Laoi and David Daisira.

Photo agency QMI, Adam Polastridge The children of Sangrina Laoi’s family bathe in Longue.

“Until now, we had families, young people, and everything was going well,” they add.

According to Swimbley, most Americans do not have access to a swimming pool.

“Swimming is the third most popular activity for adults and the first for children. However, no other company has managed the aquatic space to make the swimming space more affordable and accessible,” said Asher Weinberger, co-founder of the platform.

Less used

Screenshot The interface of the Swimpley site.

Susan Mansoure, who lives in L’Île-Perrot, rents out her pool for $ 20 an hour. She hopes that more Cubs will register at Swimble as few have approached her so far.

“I just registered two weeks ago. This is actually an ARPNP for a swimming pool. It’s very good. We are not in it all the time, so we benefit others, especially those who are not comfortable in public swimming pools during epidemics,” M explains.Me Mansour

According to Swimpley, owners use only 15% of their pool.

How does Swimpley work?

Allows you to rent a private pool in the backyard from strangers. Owners of a swimming pool can rent it for hours or days to individuals or groups.

At Airbnb, bookings and fees are made directly on the website or on the Swimpli app. Interestingly, all hosts in the United States are covered by a $ 1,000,000 insurance policy.

The company was launched in 2018. It is now established in the United States, Australia and Canada. But the demand among Americans is listed at 10 million swimming pools.

After all, their service allows them to earn extra income. The company certifies that some of their users earned more than $ 30,000 last year.

Other applications to look out for

► Borrow a neighbor’s car

Most popular in Europe, but not yet available in Canada, Gatorround is one of the largest car sharing sites in the world. The company provides access to self-service cars around its home. The service is available at all times.

► Eat with locals

When traveling, some people prefer to dine with the people where they go rather than going to a restaurant. Eidwith offers cooking classes or meals for tourists to enjoy with locals in nearly 130 countries.

► A guardian for your dog

No need to ask loved ones to take care of your dog while you are on vacation or at work. Rover and Tokeway platforms provide the world’s largest pet sitters and dog walkers network. Both of these services allow parents of animals to communicate directly with their future caregiver.

► Bicycle rental

Cycling is becoming increasingly contagious around the world, with new bicycles becoming increasingly scarce or affordable. But the spinlister processor allows riders around the world to ride at a lower cost.

► Defenders at your fingertips

UrbanSitter is a mobile application that helps parents prevent headaches. The online service provides the ability to search, register, pay, evaluate and recommend a babysitter or nanny for their children.

► Home Mechanic

No more garage appointments. Your mechanic sends his machine to service a car for your home or office. Make an appointment online or on their processor. This service is not available in Canada at this time.

► Craftsman

With Taskrobit, you can ask employees for any homework that comes to your mind. In use, those who sell their services offer your IKEA furniture, install a tablet in your kitchen or even clean your house.

► Quick parking

With just a few clicks, the Justpark app allows motorists to quickly find a parking lot near where they want to go. The operating system connects drivers with parking owners through its website or processor.