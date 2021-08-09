Home Top News A strange fish with human teeth was discovered by a fisherman in the United States

A strange fish with human teeth was discovered by a fisherman in the United States

Aug 09, 2021 0 Comments
A strange fish with human teeth was discovered by a fisherman in the United States

In early August, a strange fish was discovered by an amateur fisherman off the coast of California in the United States.

Nathan Martin A big fan of fishing. An American in his thirties, originally from North Carolina, went fishing as usual in early August. But this time He pulls a strange fish out of his line. Sea creature Weighs 9 kg and has a real human tooth! About thirty teeth are aligned in the fish’s mouth and its palate.

An edible fish weighing 10 kg

While it is less well known in Europe, this animal is more well known by American scientists. It is actually an Archocercus probatocepalus. Commonly known as “rondo mutton”. “Its teeth are made of cut and tooth-like teeth, Explains Western France Alan Le Breton is the veterinarian in charge of a clinic that specializes in video fish at Grenade-sur-Coron, near Toulouse. Thanks to this toothache, Rondo Mountain can Break the shell tiles for food.

Also scalable up to 90 cm and weighs almost 10 kg Edible. In the Caribbean and the United States, you can sometimes find it on your plate. Although it tastes great.

A real buzz on social networks

Under Facebook Release Posted by Nathan on Janet’s Bear page, users all went with their comments. “This fish has better teeth than me”, Someone is having fun. “Can I get these fish teeth, I’m missing a lot”, Another fun. The post has been shared thousands of times.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr newsletter to get the latest news for free

READ  Despite the rise of Indian diversity, London maintains its restructuring plan

X © Bexels

2/6 –

“Sheep”
Nathan Martin, a true fishing enthusiast, went to sea that day and returned with “Rondo Mutton”.

You May Also Like

Sydney High School students make it a priority to pursue their undergraduate degree

Sydney High School students make it a priority to pursue their undergraduate degree

Dixie Fire continues its course in California

Dixie Fire continues its course in California

In the midst of disasters, long-awaited weather forecasts

In the midst of disasters, long-awaited weather forecasts

The Australian dinosaur has been identified as a new species

The Australian dinosaur has been identified as a new species

Handball - 2021 World Cup (F): Calling for Poland and Slovakia

Handball – 2021 World Cup (F): Calling for Poland and Slovakia

Semi-final, Australia's destructive walk | NBA

Semi-final, Australia’s destructive walk | NBA

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *