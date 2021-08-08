Australia deported for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against China

Australia, Qatar (China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Oman), who have four consecutive World Cup finals, are in Group B, where they will be the first to qualify directly for the 2022 World Cup.
Socceros, who will begin their qualification campaign on September 2, will be deported to China for welcome. Health restrictions associated with the Govit-19 infection actually impose a two-week isolation of any foreign person coming to Australia, whether they wear crombs or not, as the Australian government has refused to grant an exception to soccer officials.
On the privileged tracks of Dubai and Doha
“Our home game will be played in September, which is a significant game drawback”James Johnson, Director General of the Australian Federation regrets. For this meeting, Australia is looking for a setback overseas. Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and Doha (Qatar) are one of the preferred routes.
Johnson hopes to host Soccer’s next home matches against Oman and Saudi Arabia in Australia in October and November. “I have no doubt we will play at home by the end of this year if we can bring things under control, especially in Sydney.”, The leader believes.