Home World The United States launched the only aircraft to search for nuclear explosions / Gordon

The United States launched the only aircraft to search for nuclear explosions / Gordon

Aug 07, 2021 0 Comments
The United States launched the only aircraft to search for nuclear explosions / Gordon

The aircraft is used to collect air samples to monitor the eruption of radiation in the atmosphere, to collect information after nuclear weapons tests and nuclear accidents, and to monitor the spread of hazardous radioactive material.

Boeing flew into the sky from the British Miltonhall airport. With laterAmolat flew over the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland, sailed around the Baltic Sea, and returned to a military base in Great Britain on the same route. For a while the plane flew low over the Baltic Sea – 1.5 to 1.8 km.

The publication noted that the purpose of the plane flying over the Baltic Sea was not clear. The WC-135W Constant Phoenix took off on July 30 after the Russian nuclear-powered submarine Oral crashed en route from the Baltic Sea to the North Sea.

“When there are propulsion problems on this type of ship, it is always a concern,” said Elizabeth Ikeland, spokeswoman for the Norwegian Armed Forces Co-ordinator, in a comment on August 4. Parents Observer.

At the same time, The Drive writes that there is no information that there is a problem with the nuclear reactor on the Russian boat or that there is a radiation emission. The submarine was able to continue to move.

READ  Negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus end without results / article / LSMLV

You May Also Like

Another charge! The United States is talking about this corruption

Another charge! The United States is talking about this corruption

Man jumps on the rails just minutes before crossing the subway and rescues wheelchair users (video)

Man jumps on the rails just minutes before crossing the subway and rescues wheelchair users (video)

The Polish Chief Justice suspended the work of the disputed disciplinary chamber following an EU request

The Polish Chief Justice suspended the work of the disputed disciplinary chamber following an EU request

Technology: Big Problem: There may be a moment when the Gulf Stream fails

Technology: Big Problem: There may be a moment when the Gulf Stream fails

Upside down immigrants are nowhere to be found: there is a plan if more immigrants flee in fear of Belarusian authorities

Upside down immigrants are nowhere to be found: there is a plan if more immigrants flee in fear of Belarusian authorities

A minute of silence for the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon

A minute of silence for the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *